KEMAH
A man was killed Monday morning after he was caught in an explosion at his company in Kemah.
Billy Woolsey, 57, was killed in the explosion, his son confirmed on Monday afternoon. Woolsey was the owner of Gulf Coast Trawl Doors, a welding and fabrication company on Lawrence Road.
The explosion happened around 9:30 a.m. aboard a small boat at the company's property. Woolsey was welding a gas tank on the boat before the explosion, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Woolsey suffered severe burns because of the explosion, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, where he was pronounced dead.
The sheriff's office does not suspect foul play. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will also conduct its own investigation into the explosion and death, according to the sheriff's office.
