A tropical disturbance hovering near the Bahamas has a higher chance of developing into a storm or depression, but meteorologists weren’t certain Sunday what path the storm will take through the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service.
Officials Sunday upgraded the disturbance’s chances of forming into either a tropical storm or depression from 40 percent to 50 percent over the next 48 hours, said Molly Merrifield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
The disturbance has an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days, Merrifield said.
If the disturbance forms into a named storm, it would become Tropical Storm Gordon, Merrifield said.
While the disturbance has increased chances of development since Saturday, projections vary on where the weather will go, Merrifield said.
“It looks like it will probably form somewhere in the eastern or central Gulf,” Merrifield said. “But the track after that is pretty uncertain.”
A high-pressure system is hovering over the mid-Atlantic states and experts aren’t sure how the disturbance will interact with it — whether it would continue northeast or some other direction, Merrifield said.
There is a chance it could bring strong rains to the Texas region, but that would happen Friday at the earliest, Merrifield said.
A little more than one year ago, Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas coast and dropped more than 50 inches on some parts of Galveston County causing catastrophic flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.