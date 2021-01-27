Galveston County and the University of Texas Medical Branch on Wednesday launched a long-awaited waiting list for scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations.
The list is open to everyone, but officials are encouraging people not in high-risk categories to refrain from registering. They are encouraging people in vaccination categories 1A and 1B, which are health care workers, people age 65 and older and people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions, to register.
People outside of groups 1A and 1B can sign up but won’t be vaccinated before those in categories 1A and 1B. It probably will be 14 weeks or more before every one in category 1B can be vaccinated, health officials have said.
To sign up, people must go to utmbhealth.com/vaccine, create an account and answer a few questions about their health status. That information will help medical professionals ensure the most at-risk groups are prioritized for appointments.
It’s not possible to predict where a person is on the list and there is no guarantee about when a person will be vaccinated, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County Health Authority.
“If you sign up, you’re not going to get vaccinated next week,” he said. “But we know who you are and we’ve got you signed up.”
People won’t be chosen from the list randomly, Keiser said. Health officials will give priority to people age 70 and older because they’re most likely to end up in the hospital and die from COVID-19, he added.
People who create accounts will receive emails confirming they’re on the waiting list. Those eligible to receive the vaccine will receive emails to schedule an appointment. The email will have a link to a website where they can schedule an appointment, and the link will be valid for 24 hours.
A separate email address is needed for each person interested in joining the waiting list. People who don’t have internet access can call the phone bank at 877-339-2318 to get assistance with registration. They will be asked to provide an email and cell phone number of a relative or close friend to ensure they get a notification to sign up for an appointment.
The plan is to make this method the single portal for all future vaccination appointments, Keiser said. The portal is free to use and open at all times, he said.
