GALVESTON
One of the two emus that got loose from an island home, prompting a chase by police trying to help them, died after being captured, the Galveston Animal Control Department said Monday.
The department didn't know the exact cause of the bird's death, officials said. The animals were captured Tuesday after escaping captivity near Parker Elementary School on Jones Drive.
Two birds were underweight and had some "bumps and bruises" when they were taken to Moody Gardens for treatment after being captured, said Joshua Henderson, animal service supervisor with the Galveston Police Department.
Henderson didn't know how the the emus suffered the injuries, he said.
The bird died of its injuries and was not euthanized, Henderson said.
The second bird was still recovering at Moody Gardens and was expected to survive, Henderson said. When it's fully healthy, the bird will be given to a person capable of properly caring for it, Henderson said.
The birds were taken to Galveston Island by a man whose mother had died recently, leaving the birds without a home, police said. The man agreed to let the city take custody of the birds after they got loose, Henderson said.
The man was given two citations for allowing the birds to run free and for keeping exotic animals in the city, Henderson said. He was fined $400 in total, Henderson said.
