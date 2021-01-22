LEAGUE CITY
Update
By 1:38 p.m., all the 700 slots for vaccinations at the Walter Hall Park public vaccination hub had been filled, officials said. Registrations opened at 12:30 p.m.
Original Story
Galveston County and the University of Texas Medical Branch have begun taking reservations for COVID-19 vaccinations at a public vaccination hub, officials announced Thursday.
Reservations can be scheduled online at utmbhealth.com/vaccine. There is no phone number to make reservations.
Vaccinations are available to health-care workers, people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 16 with medical conditions putting them at greater risk for severe cases of COVID-19.
Reservations will be for vaccinations Saturday at Walter Hall Park, 807 state Highway 3 N in League City.
Only 700 vaccinations will be administered at the park Saturday, officials said.
While officials hope to eventually vaccinate as many as 5,000 people a day at the site, there is still only a limited number of vaccines available. The demand far outweighs the supply, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
