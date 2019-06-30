BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Thousands of people on Bolivar Peninsula are without power Sunday morning after Saturday afternoon storms knocked out several poles and other infrastructure.
Crews with Entergy Texas Inc. hope to have power restored to the estimated 5,000 customers without electric services on Bolivar Peninsula by 4:30 p.m., company communications manager Andy Schonert said.
Heavy rains and winds that blew through the county Saturday afternoon broke poles, wires and cross arms, the equipment that sits at the top of electrical poles and supports the wires, Schonert said.
“This is what you typically see with severe weather coming through,” Schonert said.
The company has brought in additional crews and contractors to restore power as quickly as possible, Schonert said.
A Saturday statement from the company reported six broken poles, 18 damaged cross arms and several down wires in the Bolivar area.
There were also some outages Saturday in the Dickinson area, said Eric Paul, spokesman for Texas-New Mexico Power Co.
The company supplies power in Texas City, La Marque, Dickinson, League City, Friendswood and Alvin.
The storm started outages in these areas about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, which affected about 5,000 homes and businesses, Paul said. About half of these outages lasted less than 10 minutes, Paul said.
Most of the outages were caused by lightning, he said.
As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, about 80 homes or businesses in the area were still affected by outages, all of which the company hopes to have restored to full power by 6 p.m. Sunday, Paul said.
The National Weather Service on Saturday reported heavy rain with hail, lightning and winds up to 30 miles per hour for the Houston and Galveston area.
The weather service is predicting a chance of thunderstorms later Sunday and early this week.
