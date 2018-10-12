LEAGUE CITY
Authorities Friday identified a bicyclist killed in a Thursday morning car crash.
Keith Brian Lawler, 67, of Webster died after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car near the intersection of Bay Area Boulevard and West Main Street in League City, police said.
Lawler was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
Police did not respond to a request Friday for more details about the accident. No charges had been filed in connection to the crash.
— John Wayne Ferguson
