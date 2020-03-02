LEAGUE CITY
A former Clear Creek High School teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Kenneth John Fontenot, 52, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of possession of child pornography and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show. Fontenot will be required to register as a sex offender after his release.
Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Fontenot in March 2019 at his home, officials said at the time.
The investigation found Fontenot was sharing inappropriate pictures of children on the internet, officials said. Investigators discovered more than 1,105 videos and 187,689 pictures.
None of the images or videos appeared to involve any of Fontenot’s former students, however, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.