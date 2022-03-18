Longtime Galveston resident and Beaumont native Janice Stanton died Thursday of natural causes. She was 93.
Stanton, who worked as a counselor at Galveston College, was a strong advocate for education and the college’s Universal Access program, as well as serving as a member of the Galveston College board of regents, said her son, Robert “Bobby” Stanton II.
Janice Stanton moved to Galveston in 1953 with her late husband, Dr. R.H. “Billy” Stanton Jr., a Galveston native and dentist who served island residents for more than 40 years and who also was active in Galveston’s civic affairs.
She devoted much of her adult life to the education of children on the island through the Parent Teacher Association in Galveston schools and the Reedy Child Development Center and numerous other community activities, and was also named the 1997 Steel Oleander award recipient by the Galveston Historical Foundation.
“She was a pillar of the community and devoted her life to helping others to help themselves,” Bobby Stanton said. “There was rarely a time when we were out when someone didn’t come up and say, ‘Ms. Stanton, if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be a nurse today,’ accompanied by a warm hug.
“Because of her presence, Galveston is a better place.”
Janice Stanton also served as a vocation-technical counselor for Operation SER (Service, Employment, Redevelopment) — Jobs for Progress, served as president of the Texas Association of Community College Board Members, and was a member of the grievance committee for the State Bar of Texas.
Stanton leaves behind three children, R.H. “Skip” Stanton III, of Austin; Deborah Stanton Burke, an attorney in San Antonio; and Robert “Bobby” Stanton II, a community outreach coordinator at Houston Community College, of Galveston; grandchildren, extended family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.