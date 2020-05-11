GALVESTON COUNTY
The Galveston County Health District announced two new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total up to 686 from 684.
One new COVID-19-related death also was announced Monday. A woman who was between 71 and 80 years old, with preexisting medical conditions, died on Sunday, according to the health district.
To date, 29 deaths in Galveston County have been attributed to COVID-19.
It appears that Galveston County’s case count has decreased by one and its death count has not changed because one person who had a Galveston County address has actually been living in a different county for at least six months, according to the health district. That person’s data was transferred to the appropriate county and is no longer counted in Galveston County totals, according to the health district.
The health district announced eight new recoveries on Monday. A total of 408 people have recovered so far after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Monday, 21,878 Galveston County residents have been tested for COVID-19. The health district ended its free testing Friday.
About 6.4 percent of the county’s 342,139 population has now been tested.
About 3.1 percent of people tested have been positive for COVID-19, according to the health district.
A total of 15 people were hospitalized because of COVID-19 Monday, the district said.
The county health district began testing people for COVID-19 on March 2.
League City has the most diagnosed cases among local cities in the county, with 225, and Texas City has the second most with 195 cases.
In Texas City, 92 of the confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Resort at Texas City and the Ashton Parke Care Center. In League City, 97 confirmed cases are connected to two senior care facilities: The Cottages at Clear Lake and the Regent Care Center of League City.
In Friendswood, which has 42 cases, eight cases are related to Friendship Haven Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
There’s a total of 256 Galveston County cases tied to long-term care facilities within the county, which includes residents and employees, according to the health district. To date, 26 of the county’s COVID-19 related deaths are connected to long-term care facilities.
Of the 686 people who have tested positive, 49 percent, or 336 people, are white; 23 percent, or 158 people, are black; 17.9 percent, or 123 people, are Hispanic or Latino; and 2 percent, or 14 people, are Asian.
The racial breakdown in Galveston County is 56.7 percent white, 12.2 percent black, 25 percent Hispanic or Latino and 3.25 percent Asian.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.