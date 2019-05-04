GALVESTON

Voters Saturday overwhelmingly supported a city proposal to raise parking fees along the seawall and extend the program until 2029, according to early, unofficial results. 

More than 69 percent of voters approved a city bid to extend paid seawall parking past its 2020 sunset date for another 10 years and raise the hourly fee from $1 to $2, according to early results. 

The ballot measure also raises the annual pass fee from $25 to $45. 

As of 7:20 p.m., 611 people voted for the measure, and 274 people voted against it. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

