GALVESTON
Voters Saturday overwhelmingly supported a city proposal to raise parking fees along the seawall and extend the program until 2029, according to early, unofficial results.
More than 69 percent of voters approved a city bid to extend paid seawall parking past its 2020 sunset date for another 10 years and raise the hourly fee from $1 to $2, according to early results.
The ballot measure also raises the annual pass fee from $25 to $45.
As of 7:20 p.m., 611 people voted for the measure, and 274 people voted against it.
