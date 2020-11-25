SANTA FE
Julie Jones will get to see her family this Thanksgiving — but from farther away.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has altered its usual holiday practices in effort to keep everyone safe, she said.
“We have college students coming from three different colleges, so we are having people sit at different tables outside,” Jones said.
Masks and the separated tables outside her mother’s Santa Fe home will be different, but it’s for the best to keep people healthy, Jones said.
Many families were faced with tough choices this year of forgoing normal gatherings or drastically altering their Thanksgiving traditions as coronavirus cases rose across the region and country and the nation’s leading public health institution, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, advised people to skip holiday gatherings.
Although local health providers urge people to play it safe and, preferably, keep gatherings small, they acknowledge such rituals are important to mental health and hard to just abandon.
AWAY FOR HOLIDAYS
About 2.4 million people were considering boarding planes for the Thanksgiving holiday at the beginning of the month, compared with 4.6 million in 2019, according to travel tracker AAA. Only about 1 million fewer people were thinking about car travel this year, 47.8 million compared to 49.9 million last year.
But many people were making decisions at the last minute, and AAA expected actual holiday travel to be lower, according to a Nov. 12 forecast.
League City resident Lynda McKendree also is having an outdoor Thanksgiving to give guests more than a little elbow room.
It’ll be different, but McKendree thinks it makes the most sense for the 15 or so relatives she expects to host. She plans to cook all the traditional food, but people won’t dig in while sitting right next to each other, she said.
“I don’t want it to feel like it’s a cookout or a barbecue,” McKendree said. “I just think that we need to be a little more safe.”
KEEPING IT SMALL
Some people are choosing to completely skip the gathering.
Jana Landry plans to stay home in League City with her husband and sister, who lives with her. She’ll video call her children and other relatives, she said.
“Normally, we have 20 or so more people that get together,” Landry said. “That’s just not a smart thing to do right now.”
Landry is being especially careful because eight people contracted COVID-19 in October after the family got together for a birthday party, she said. Landry and her husband sat outside, apart from the rest of the family, and didn’t contract the coronavirus. But that incident has made her even more cautious, she said.
“As much as I would love to be with my family, it’s just not worth it,” Landry said.
Local health experts are urging people to celebrate only with people in their immediate family group.
An outside gathering is better than an indoor gathering if people want to get together, said Dr. Susan McLellan, professor of medicine and infectious disease at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“This is really hard and it’s no fun and we don’t like it, but there is light at the end of the tunnel now,” McLellan said, referring to news that several vaccines in development have shown at least 90 percent effectiveness. “We’re not at the end of the tunnel.”
Doctors are worried not just about spread at Thanksgiving celebrations but also the community spread that could follow, she said.
“Everyone who gets infected at that gathering is likely to go out and infect somebody else before they’re identified,” McLellan said.
NOT TRIVIAL
The change is tough for a lot of county residents.
Traditions are extremely important to people and are closely tied to our family values, said Cody Dodd, a professor of psychology in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the medical branch.
So, when people don’t follow those traditions — such as when a college student stays on campus for the holidays or during a pandemic — it can be hard on the psyche, Dodd said.
“When you’re doing something that’s different from your norm or your family’s norm or your community’s norm, it gets noticed,” Dodd said.
People who can’t spend Thanksgiving with family should try to make a connection, whether through a phone call, video call or text message, Dodd said. People also can think about happy memories, perhaps, during the holidays, he said.
“It has to be intentional,” Dodd said. “Because we’re problem solvers, our brain is designed to pay attention to the negative, the conflict.”
Some people are moving forward with more typical Thanksgiving celebrations this year.
Islander Suzanne Little plans to have about 18 people at her house Thursday. Little’s sister won’t be attending because of her health, she said.
“The rest of us are healthy and we’re going to celebrate Thanksgiving in the traditional way that we have in our home, setting up two tables and having everyone gather,” Little said.
Little knows some people won’t agree with her decision, but the holidays are important to her and she can’t imagine not carrying on family traditions, she said.
“I’m trying my best to keep up these traditions and not let the virus ruin our holidays,” Little said.
MAKING IT WORK
Galveston resident Danielle Alvarado has gone to great lengths to bring a safe Thanksgiving to her grandfather’s Houston home.
Her grandfather is 101 years old and asked for a family get-together. So, Alvarado is setting up each family at separated tables with a catered meal for each group, she said.
“Thanksgiving has always been our family get-together,” Alvarado said. “So we were like, ‘How can we make this work?’”
People will have to wear masks when they get up from their table, and one family that is driving in from New Orleans will spread out on the grass, even farther away, Alvarado said.
“It’s hard, but it’s also worth it,” Alvarado said. “We’re going to be together even though it’s not going to be the same.”
Jones is doing her best to make the day as close to normal as possible, she said.
“I’m already playing holiday music,” Jones said. “I’m trying to retain my patterns. My house will be decorated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.