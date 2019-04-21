The following races are being contested in the May 4, 2019 election. Candidates are listed as they will appear on the ballots.
College of the MainlandBoard of Trustees, District 4
Dawn King
Edward Munoz III
Texas City Independent School DistrictBoard of Trustees, District 2
Mable Pratt
Kerry Pettijohn
Dickinson Independent School DistrictBoard of Trustees, District 5
Rhonda Hart
Corey Magliolo
City of League CityProposition A
The issuance of $73,000,000 of general obligation bonds for flood protection and drainage improvements, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof
For
Against
Proposition B
The issuance of $72,000,000 of general obligation bonds for streets, roadways, and mobility improvements, and the levying of the tax in payment thereof
For
Against
Proposition C
The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the city of League City at the rate of one and one quarter percent (1.25 percent)
For
Against
City of FriendswoodCity Council Position 4
Robert J. Griffon
City Council Position 6
Brent Erenwert
Carl W. Gustafson
City of GalvestonProposition A
Shall the city council have the authority to extend the imposition of a fee for parking a motor vehicle on Seawall Boulevard between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily, to be collected by a paid parking system with use of the proceeds restricted to funding seawall enhancements, including but not limited to lighting, bathrooms, showers, landscaping, maintenance, and litter control, with the creation of a reserve for the replacement of capital improvements on the seawall and not to exceed 10 percent of the proceeds for administrative costs, all in accordance with state law; and giving the city council authority to increase the fee for parking a motor vehicle on Seawall Boulevard to an amount of $2.00 per hour, with a minimum purchase of 2 hours, and not to exceed $16.00 per day, and an annual permit not to exceed $45.00, until December 31, 2029 unless otherwise renewed or amended by a majority of qualified voters?
For
Against
City of DickinsonCity Council, Position 2
Sean Skipworth
Bruce Henderson
Kevin D. Edmonds
City Council, Position 4
Wally Deats
City Council, Position 6
William H. King, III
H Scott Apley
Proposition A
A proposition relating to the reauthorization of the Local Sales and Use Tax in the City of Dickinson at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
For
Against
City of KemahMayor
Carl A. Joiner
Terri Gale
City Council, Position 2
Wanda Zimmer
City Council, Position 4
Joseph A. Wilson
Robin Collins
City of Santa FeCity Council, Place 1
Scot Rice
Paul Shelley
Claude Hoke IV
City Council, Place 4
Ronald “Bubba” Jannett
Fidencio “Junior” Leija
City Council, Place 5
Bill Pittman
City of HitchcockMayor
Randy Stricklind
Monica Cantrell
City Commission, District 1
Fard Karriem Abdullah
Mack Chapman
City Commission, District 2
Brandon Faulkner
David Sendejas
Chris Armacost
City of Bayou VistaBoard of Aldermen, Position 2
Pete Van Beek
Tami Inman
Board of Aldermen, Position 3
Paul Hershey
Board of Aldermen, Position 4
Lou Wortham
Joshua Ryan Christie
City of Clear Lake ShoresMayor
Kurt Otten
City Council (Vote for 0, 1 or 2)
Christy Lyons
Ralph P. Kliza
Jan Bailey
City of Jamaica BeachMayor
Steve Spicer
Board of Aldermen (Chose 0, 1 or 2)
Clay Morris
Rosemary M. Lindley
David Welch
Terry Rizzo
San Leon Municipal Utility DistrictProposition A
Shall the Board of Directors of San Leon Municipal Utility District, be authorized to issue the bonds of said district in one or more issues or series in the maximum amount of $39,840,000.00 maturing serially or otherwise in such installments as are fixed by said board over a period or periods not exceeding forty (40) years from their date or dates, bearing interest at any rate or rates, and to sell said bonds at any price or prices, provided that the maximum net effective interest rate as defined in Chapter 1204 of the government code, as amended, on any issue or series of said bonds shall not exceed the maximum legal limit in effect at the time of issuance of each such issue or series, all as may be determined by the board of directors of said district, for the purpose of the purchase, acquisition and construction of works, improvements, facilities, plants, equipment and appliances for the waterworks and sanitary sewer system and additions, extensions and improvements thereto and the purchase or acquisition of any and all property, contract rights, rights of use, and interests in property necessary, appropriate or incident to the purchase, construction or other acquisition of such waterworks and sanitary sewer system and additions, extensions and improvements thereto and the payment of all expenses in any manner incidental thereto, in accordance with the engineering report, and such expenses as are incidental to the administration and financing of the district which under applicable law may properly be paid from the proceeds of such bonds, and to provide for the payment of principal of and interest on such bonds by the levy and collection of a sufficient tax upon all taxable property within said district for such period of time as the board of directors determines, as may be provided in the orders or resolutions authorizing the issuance of such bonds, all as authorized by the constitution and laws of the state of Texas?
For
Against
Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 12Proposition A
Shall the Board of Directors of Galveston County Water Control Improvement District No. 12, be authorized to issue the bonds of said district in one or more issues or series in the maximum amount of $6,020,000 maturing serially or otherwise in such installments as are fixed by said board over a period or periods not exceeding forty (40) years from their date or dates, bearing interest at any rate or rates, as shall be determined within the discretion of the board of directors of the district at the time of issuance as authorized by the laws of the state of Texas as now enacted or hereafter amended, and to sell said bonds at any price or prices, all as may be determined by the board of directors of said district, for the purpose of the purchase, acquisition and construction of works, improvements, facilities, plants, equipment, and appliances for the waterworks, sewer and drainage systems and additions, extensions and improvements thereto and the purchase or acquisition of any and all property, contract rights, rights of use, and interests in property necessary, appropriate or incident to the purchase, construction, or other acquisition of such waterworks, sewer and drainage systems and additions, extensions and improvements thereto and the payment of all expenses in any manner incidental thereto, in accordance with the engineering report, and such expenses as are incidental to the administration and financing of the district which under applicable law may properly be paid from the proceeds of such bonds, and to provide for the payment of principal of and interest on such bonds by the levy and collection of a sufficient tax upon all taxable property within said district for such period of time as the board of directors determines, as may be provided in the orders or resolutions authorizing the issuance of such bonds, all as authorized by the constitution and laws of the State of Texas?
For
Against
Editor’s Note: Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 66 has a proposition election. The language of the proposition could not be obtained by The Daily News before deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.