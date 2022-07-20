Daily News Publisher Leonard Woolsey has been named president of the Texas Press Association, one of the nation’s oldest and largest newspaper trade associations.
“Being given the opportunity to serve the members of the Texas Press Association is humbling — and I don’t mean that with false modesty,” Woolsey said.
“Since 1880, 143 people have served as president of the state’s designated body dedicated to serving newspapers across Texas.
“And regardless of whether it was in the 1800s, 1900s or 2000s, the association successfully faced incredible challenges — and prevailed.
“Joining this long line of remarkable leaders feels a bit like when I was a kid being seated at the adult’s table on Thanksgiving.”
Woolsey joined The Daily News in 2014 from the Times-Georgian in Carrollton, Georgia, where he served as president and group publisher for several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta market.
He had worked for the Paxton Media Group of Paducah, Kentucky, since 1995. He has managed newspapers in a wide variety of markets, both large and small, and insists that each newspaper focus on its local communities first.
“I am especially proud that The Daily News, now 180 years old and the oldest newspaper in Texas, is today helping lead the state press association.
“On behalf of all the employees of The Daily News, the members’ newspapers, and the communities they serve, I will do all I can to make them proud.”
Woolsey, who since 2019 also has served as president of Southern Newspapers Inc., will be installed in the office next week during the association’s annual convention and trade show, held this year in San Marcos.
The Texas Press Association is a nonprofit representing about 400 paid-circulation newspapers, both dailies and non-dailies.
It is governed by 30-member board of directors, including five elected officers, the executive director, six elected directors, eight appointed directors and 10 officers from the state’s five regional press associations.
With the assistance of volunteer committees, the support of its officers and directors and strong cooperation from members, the association’s staff provides a comprehensive service program that fosters strong newspapers.
Southern Newspapers is a family owned media company owning 10 news organizations in Texas and one in Oklahoma.
Congrats Leonard !
