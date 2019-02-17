GALVESTON
The first 19 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle statues in the Turtles About Town project have all been completed and the final statues are being placed, said Joanie Steinhaus, local director of the Turtle Island Restoration Network. But there’s demand for more, project organizers say.
The sea turtle statue project is a culmination of several years of planning and aims to raise awareness about sea turtles and protecting the coastal environment, Steinhaus said.
“I’m always striving to raise awareness about sea turtles,” Steinhaus said.
She hopes to finish up the last turtle installations by the end of the month, she said.
Sponsoring a turtle involves about a $3,500 commitment to pay for the installation, shipment and creation of the statues, Steinhaus said.
The project is a partnership with island-based Clay Cup Studios, 409 22nd St., and the studio’s owner, Amy Owens.
Already, Owens is preparing to find locations for up to 20 additional sea turtle statues, she said.
“We’ve actually received an overwhelming amount of sponsors,” Owens said. “People are very excited to sponsor.”
The statues are a fun way to raise awareness about sea turtles and conservation, said Claire Reiswerg, owner of Sand ‘N Sea Properties, 13706 FM 3005.
The Sand ‘N Sea turtle, installed two weeks ago, carries a suitcase on its back, she said.
“We had been watching turtle conservation efforts for years on the West End,” Reiswerg said. “It was the first time that I felt that we could do something that shows our support.”
Artist Ellie Peters painted the turtle at Sand ‘N Sea.
The turtles are a great way to highlight local artists and bring awareness to wildlife, said Jackie Cole, veterinarian at Campeche Cove Animal & Bird Hospital, 10051 Stewart Road.
Cole is also Galveston City Council’s District 6 councilwoman.
“Everybody’s excited about it,” Cole said. “Most of all, it just brings out the attention to the beautiful marine environment that we live in.”
The turtle at Campeche Cove Animal & Bird Hospital, installed on Feb. 8, also is one of the newer turtles installed through the program. This turtle, painted by Jane Young French, features a dog and cat riding on its back.
The turtles also tie the community together and enhance the tourist experience, Steinhaus said.
She researched other communities that have multiple animal statues throughout the city, and some studies show the statues increase foot traffic, Steinhaus said.
With this high level of interest, Owens anticipates the program continuing for several years before the island reaches its turtle statue capacity, she said.
Some communities on the mainland also have expressed an interest in having their own turtle statues, Owens said.
“Our obvious focus is on Galveston Island, but it would be amazing to be able to branch out,” Owens said.
In the next few months, the studio and restoration network will begin selecting artists and locations for the next 2019 turtles, which they hope to install by the end of the year, she said.
(1) comment
I think these are a great idea. We recently saw the one at Kempner Park. They not only bring awareness to environmental concerns but will soon become iconic and a tourist attraction, like our tree sculptures and great old houses.
