GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of two Galveston County residents who had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Since March, 160 Galveston County residents have died after contracting the virus, according to the health district.
The newest deaths included a man in his 70s who died Nov. 17 and a woman in her 90s who died Nov. 20, according to the health district. Both people had unspecified preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district.
Wednesday's deaths were the first announced since Nov. 20.
To date, 15,113 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 13,271 have recovered and 160 have died. As of Wednesday, 1,682 cases were considered active.
Most of the county's deaths have been in its Hispanic communities. Ninety-nine, or 62 percent, have occurred in Hispanic residents, according the health district. Only 20 percent of the county's population is Hispanic, according to the health district.
A vast majority of the county's deaths have been in people over the age of 60. Of the 160 deaths, 144 have been people older than 60.
Of those 144 deaths, 57 have been people connected to nursing homes, according to the health district.
