SANTA FE
A woman was charged Friday by officers working a traffic stop who reported finding methamphetamine stashed in her vehicle, police said.
Officers stopped Rita Sue Johnson, 38, about 9 a.m. in 11700 block of state Highway 6, police said. The officers accused Johnson of speeding.
Officers searched the vehicle and reported finding 62.3 grams of methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle, police said.
Johnson was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, police said.
Her bond was set at $80,000 after an arraignment Saturday morning, police said.
