SANTA FE

A woman was charged Friday by officers working a traffic stop who reported finding methamphetamine stashed in her vehicle, police said.

Officers stopped Rita Sue Johnson, 38, about 9 a.m. in 11700 block of state Highway 6, police said. The officers accused Johnson of speeding. 

Officers searched the vehicle and reported finding 62.3 grams of methamphetamine hidden throughout the vehicle, police said.

Johnson was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Her bond was set at $80,000 after an arraignment Saturday morning, police said.

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

Locations

Reporter

Before coming to work for The Daily News as a staff reporter, Connor worked for us as a freelance correspondent throughout 2017. He has written for other publications such as the Washington Post.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription