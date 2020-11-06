LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday will announce a finalist to replace longtime Superintendent Greg Smith, who is set to retire in December, officials announced Friday.
Trustees at a workshop meeting will announce who the sole candidate is to take over for Smith, having narrowed down an initial list of 80 potential candidates, officials said.
Smith in June announced his retirement, set for when his contract expires on Dec. 31, officials said.
Smith joined as the district’s superintendent in 2008, shortly after former Superintendent Sandra Mossman retired.
Smith had worked for the district 10 years before as an assistant superintendent and cluster director where he managed a third of the school district based on the area. Smith had been at the Alvin school district for seven years before becoming superintendent.
During his career, Smith also worked as a principal at Ball High School and Austin Middle School in Galveston and as an assistant superintendent in Pearland, and he also taught in the Houston school district.
Smith is the longest-serving superintendent in the district’s history, officials said.
