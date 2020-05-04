GALVESTON
The number of public sites available for people to be tested for COVID-19 will increase this week in Galveston County, which already is testing more people per capita than most other places in the United States, officials announced Friday.
The county will open two new long-term testing sites beginning Wednesday, and for two days next week the Texas National Guard also will open temporary testing sites within the county.
The permanent drive-through testing sites will open on Wednesday at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, and Clear Creek Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St. in League City, the county said. The two sites are mainly focused on providing tests to people with private insurance coverage or who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, the county said.
The Texas City testing will be provided by HCA Houston Healthcare, and testing at the middle school will be provided by CommunityER Houston and Kenny Isbell of Apache Commodities Group Inc., the county said.
Testing at both sites will be by appointment, the county said.
In addition to those sites, the Texas National Guard on Wednesday will provide free testing at Bayshore Park in Bacliff and at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock. Last month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the guard to help with the state's COVID-19 response. Among their assigned tasks was to help provide COVID-19 testing in certain parts of the state.
The national guard testing is free and doesn't require insurance. It also is being conducted by appointment.
As of Friday morning, 16,332 people in Galveston County, about 4.8 percent of its total population, have been tested for COVID-19. By all accounts, the county's testing rate is higher than other counties in Texas and around the country. Galveston County's testing total account for about 4.8 percent of all of the reported tests in Texas. Galveston County itself accounts for 1.2 percent of the state's total population.
Galveston County began testing for COVID-19 on March 2. The Galveston County Health District opened free testing for high-risk people on April 8, and free testing for all people, regardless of symptoms on April 18.
The district has credited its ability to test large numbers of people to its partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch, which has provided thousands of test kits to the health district and completed analysis of the kits in its labs. Some private doctors also are offering tests to their patients, and those numbers are included in the county's totals.
“As we move forward, increased access to testing is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and ultimately getting Texas back to work," Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said. "Partnering with private medical providers like HCA and Community ER to increase our testing capabilities to the already great efforts of the GCHD and UTMB provides a model for other jurisdictions on proactive measures we can take at the local level to increase testing capabilities.”
The Galveston County Health District also plans to continue providing its free public testing in League City, Galveston and Texas City.
