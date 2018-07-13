A Dallas man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl between the ages of 5 and 8.
A Galveston County jury found Kenneth Ray Mays, 35, guilty on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
Mays faced between 25 years and 99 years, or life in prison, because of the conviction, Hill said.
A relative told the La Marque Police Department in August 2016 that Mays was abusing a child, Hill said.
Mays will not be eligible for parole, Hill said.
— Matt deGrood
