Republican voters in Galveston County picked two candidates for county constable in Tuesday’s primary election: Rick Sharp in Precinct 1 and Justin West in Precinct 4.
Sharp, the incumbent in the Precinct 1 race against Felix Flores took 81.82 percent of 7,023 votes cast to Flores’ 18.18 percent, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Precinct 1 covers portions of Texas City, Dickinson and League City.
In the Precinct 4 race to replace Constable Jerry Fisher, who is retiring, West took 65.13 percent of 8,922 votes cast. His opponent, D.J. Alvarez, won 34.87 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Precinct 4 includes a portion of Dickinson, all of Friendswood that lies within Galveston County and a portion of League City.
The winners of these races won’t face a Democratic challenger in the general election because no Democrats filed to run. Assuming no irregularities or unforeseen changes, the winners will take office in January 2021.
