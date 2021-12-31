Patchy morning drizzle possible. Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..
A long-time Port of Galveston employee resigned earlier this month and is reportedly under police investigation, officials confirmed Friday.
What exactly former port spokeswoman Cristina Galego is accused of doing is unclear. Port officials queried over two days this week didn’t respond to questions about the issues around her departure.
Port Director Rodger Rees confirmed Thursday Galego had resigned Dec. 21.
Rees referred questions to Port of Galveston Police Chief Kenneth Brown, who didn’t respond to telephone messages left Thursday and Friday.
The port didn’t immediately respond to a request for documents related to Galego’s departure. Port offices were closed on Friday and will remain closed through Monday.
Galego had worked for the port since 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her job title was public relations manager, and her duties included media relations, planning special events and assisting in marketing cruise and cargo development. Her salary was $80,000 in 2019, according to public records.
Galego couldn’t be reached for comment Friday. No charges had been filed against her, according to district court records.
After inquiries from The Daily News, Rees sent an email message informing port trustees of Galego’s resignation and that issues around her resignation were under police investigation, according to multiple sources.
Wharves Board Chairman Harry Maxwell and Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, who serves on the wharves board, declined to comment.
Rees’ email didn’t specify what the investigation was about but said trustees could discuss the matter in closed session at their next meeting on Jan. 25, if they wanted to.
Trustee Ted O’Rourke said he would insist the matter appear on the agenda.
“I wish we would have been told about it sooner,” O’Rourke said, citing the week delay between Galego’s resignation and the note to trustees.
The port has posted a job listing to begin the process of hiring Galego’s replacement.
