A Dickinson man was sentenced Monday to two years in state jail for attempting to kidnap a woman at a north county parking lot in 2017.
Jose Arturo Rodriguez Reyna, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted kidnapping after initially being charged with aggravated kidnapping and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
A woman told Galveston County Sheriff’s deputies in June 2017 that she was walking to a relative’s house to meet her boyfriend when a white van pulled up next to her and a man got out, struck her and tried to force her into the vehicle, officials said.
The woman then escaped and the van pulled off, officials said.
While deputies were interviewing the woman, a van matching the description drove by and deputies stopped it and arrested Rodriguez Reyna and another man, Sabino Olvera, 41, officials said.
The case against Olvera, who also was charged with kidnapping, is still ongoing, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.