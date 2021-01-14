The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County has rescheduled its annual Runway of Hope Style Show for April 2, organizers said.
The show will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Tickets purchased for the 2020 show can be used to gain entry.
"As we joyfully enter into a new year, we're enthusiastic for what 2021 brings to the Salvation Army of Galveston County," said incoming auxiliary chair Treva Wygle.
The show will feature fashion designs by Becky Hollands.
“I have faith that this is going to be an amazing show despite the previous postponements," Hollands said. "It has simply given me that much more time to work on these incredible designs.”
For information, updates and tickets, visit www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org.
— Angela Wilson
