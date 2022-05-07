GALVESTON
After a heated election that was more combative than recent campaigns, incumbent Mayor Craig Brown defeated opponents Roger “Bo” Quiroga and Benjamin Herndon in voting culminating Saturday.
Brown took 54.8 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial results.
The mayor’s campaign was especially vitriolic this year.
Voters at the polls Saturday noted the heated rhetoric, which included debate about the role of the City Marshal’s Office, battles between dueling activist groups and an attack ad supporting Quiroga and paid for by a Houston-based conservative political strategist.
Brown got 3,331 of the 6,081 votes cast, according to complete but unofficial results.
Quiroga, a former mayor who faced Brown in 2020, got 42.5 percent, 2,583 of the votes.
Herndon carried 2.8 percent, 167, of the votes.
“I’m very honored to be reelected,” Brown said. “I’m looking forward to getting back to work immediately.”
Brown’s attention right now is on finalizing a contract with several local parties to replace the bridge to Pelican Island and on paying more careful attention to the next budget with the goal of saving residents money, he said.
The mayoral election became a heated and debate about whether to continue or how to reconfigure the City Marshal’s Office.
Two activist groups sparred online about the issue. Members the group Mobilize Galveston, which made the marshal's office a campaign issue, financially supported Quiroga while members of Galveston Moving Forward financially supported Brown.
Last week, Galveston residents received a mail ad bashing Brown that angered many residents because of its biting language and Houston-based funding. Quiroga knew nothing about the ad, he said.
The two candidates went to a runoff in 2020 and Brown defeated Quiroga with about 54 percent of the ballots.
DISTRICT SEATS
Voters also approved every incumbent who ran for a council seat.
In District 3, incumbent David Collins defeated challenger Frank Maceo, a former council representative, according to complete but unofficial results.
Collins got 55.8 percent, 518, of the 928 votes and Maceo got 44.2 percent, 410 votes.
This election was the third time Collins and Maceo faced off.
In District 5, incumbent John Paul Listowski decidedly defeated challenger Michael Niebuhr with 67.3 percent, 715, of the 1,063 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Niebuhr got 32.7 percent, 348 votes.
Both Collins and Listowski will term out of their council seats in 2024.
District 6 incumbent Marie Robb also solidly defeated challenger Marty Fluke, a park board trustee, according to complete but unofficial results.
Robb got 64.2 percent, 1,142, of the 1,778 votes and Fluke got 35.8 percent, 636 votes.
District 4 will get a new councilman.
Michael “Mikey” Bouvier defeated Alexander Nelson, with 54.4 percent of the votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
The District 4 seat has been vacant since February, when former Councilman Bill Quiroga died from complications with COVID-19.
Bouvier got 360 of the 662 votes. Nelson got 45.6 percent, 302 votes.
Sharon Lewis and William Schuster, Districts 1 and 2 council representatives, ran uncontested.
