GALVESTON
A Galveston mayoral candidate has filed a police complaint about a pair of missing campaign signs, his son and campaign manager said.
Raymond Guzman, 69, of Galveston, on Thursday filed a complaint about signs valued at $75 each, according to a police report.
The signs were two of 10 signs Guzman's campaign had bought and placed in public right-of-ways in the city, campaign manager Jason Guzman said.
One sign was taken from in front of a gas station on Harborside Drive. The other had been near the intersection of 61st Street and Broadway. The campaign filed a police report after noticing the missing signs Wednesday, Jason Guzman said.
No arrests had been made or citations written in connection to Guzman's complaint as of Monday morning, a Galveston Police Department spokesman said.
Guzman is one of five running for mayor in an election that was supposed to be held on May 2, with early voting to begin April 20. The coronavirus crisis has delayed the election to later in the year.
No other reports of campaign sign thefts or vandalism have been made, according to the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.