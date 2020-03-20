The Daily News will publish a list of local and state agencies offering help to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state is urging clients of Texas Health and Human Services and all residents affected by the coronavirus emergency to use the 2-1-1 Texas Social Services Hotline to speak to someone who can help.
To access the COVID-19 hotline, dial 211, then choose option 6 to get information about coronavirus-related social services including testing, community clinics, unemployment benefits and more.
Texans can also dial 877-541-7905 and select option 6 for the same information and services.
The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Information about local community resources such as financial assistance for utilities or rent and food pantries, housing assistance, crisis counseling, utility payment assistance and senior services is available via the hotline, according to Texas Health and Human Services.
•••
WHO: United Way of Galveston
INFO: The organization is assessing the needs of partner agencies and the clients they serve. The group plans to deploy resources around those needs as soon as possible and coordinate additional relief efforts. Anyone needing assistance can call 2-1-1 to connect with United Way’s regional database of service providers. Additionally, United Way of Galveston is encouraging those who have access to a phone or computer to complete the 2020 census by visiting my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
•••
WHO: Catholic Charities
INFO: As a precautionary measure, Catholic Charities is only serving clients by phone and email appointments at this time. No face-to-face meetings. To request an appointment, call 713-526-4611 or email hope@catholiccharities.org.
Existing clients should contact their case managers for further information regarding existing appointments.
•••
WHO: CHRISTUS Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie St., Galveston, 409-765-6971
INFO: Open from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays; no face-to-face contact; prepackaged meals will be available and people can check their mail if they utilize that service there; no other social services are available at this time until further notice.
•••
WHO: Galveston County Food Bank, 624 Fourth Ave. N., Texas City, 409-945-4232
INFO: Pantry hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at 624 Fourth Ave. N., Texas City. The mobile food truck will distribute food via drive-through from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today at 213 6th St. N. in Texas City.
All pantries associated with the food bank throughout Galveston County will operate as normal. Volunteers and donations are still needed.
•••
WHO: St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., Galveston, 409-763-8521
INFO: If you’re in need of help with food, rent or electricity assistance, visit stvhope.org, email frontdesk@stvhope.org, or call 409-763-8521.
There will be no face-to-face contact until further notice.
The food pantry will be drive-through only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays beginning Monday.
•••
WHO: United Way Galveston, visit uwgalv.org or call 409-762-4357
WHO: United Way Galveston County, www.uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211
INFO: Visit the websites to keep up with what these agencies are providing; any questions, call 2-1-1
•••
WHO: Lone Star Legal Aid, lonestarlegal.blog or call 409-763-0381. No face-to-face visits at this time.
•••WHO: Salvation Army Galveston County, www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or call 409-763-1691
INFO: The agency is practicing social distancing by serving meals at three different times with only three people per table. Serving times are at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily at 601 51st St. in Galveston.
In the shelter, beds will be placed 6 feet apart and the limit intake will be no more than 60 people per night. Food boxes will be available for anyone who needs it from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays only.
•••
WHO: Galveston Island Humane Society, 409-740-1919, www.GalvestonHumane.org
INFO: Until further notice, the shelter is closed to the public. However, appointments for adoptions, fosters and other services will be available. If you find any pets at large, call the Galveston Police Department’s Animal Services Unit, 409-765-3702.
•••
WHO: Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, www.tclmchamber.com
INFO: The chamber’s site will have updated information and resources to include health, small business, state, city, and school resources available.
Information will be provided by The U.S. Chamber, Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives and Texas Association of Business.
To have your nonprofit or group listed here, send all pertinent information by email to Angela Wilson, angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE SICK
Assess how you’re feeling and what exactly you mean by, “I feel sick.” If you have a runny nose and itchy eyes, medical sources say it’s most likely a common cold — not COVID-19. Add body aches and pains, and it could be the flu.
But if you have a high fever and persistent cough or any sign of respiratory distress such as trouble breathing — as in not being able to finish a sentence without taking a breath — it could be the result of a coronavirus infection. Symptoms are hard to discern, so it’s essential to be in contact with a health care professional.
If you’re experiencing a true medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and explain your condition to the operator, who will help you to determine if you need emergency care.
Short of that:
• Plan on staying home. Don’t go to work or school; don’t use public transportation.
• Call your doctor, an urgent-care facility or the Galveston County Health District at 409-938-7221, option 1. Do not just show up. Describe your symptoms over the phone; the professionals will tell you whether to seek medical care or just hunker down.
• Answer the questions you’ll be asked honestly. They’ll focus on recent travel or contact you may have had with an infected person. Questions can include: Have you had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19? Do you have a fever, a cough or difficulty breathing? Has a public health officer said you were potentially exposed to COVID-19?
• Follow instructions. The health care provider you speak with will tell you to do one of three things:
1. Even if COVID-19 is suspected but only a mild case, you most likely will be advised to stay home and rest;
2. Report to a designated medical facility for evaluation and treatment; or
3. Go to a clinic or emergency department if you have more severe symptoms, such as higher fever and severe shortness of breath.
If your symptoms are mild and staying home is your best option, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you:
• Separate yourself from other people in your home as much as possible. Establish a “sick room” and use a separate bathroom, if possible.
• Limit contact with pets and other animals. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people with the virus limit contact with animals until more information is known.
• Wear a face mask when around other people.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and throw used tissues in a lined trash can.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid sharing personal household items such as dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels or bedding with other people in your home. After using these items, wash them thoroughly with soap and water or put in the dishwasher.
• Clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces in your sick room and bathroom — phones, remote controls, counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables — every day.
• Have someone else clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in other areas of the home.
• Ensure that anyone who comes into contact with you, such as a caregiver, wears a mask.
• Clean and disinfect areas that may have blood, stool or bodily fluids on them.
• Monitor your symptoms and seek medical attention if they worsen — for example, if you develop difficulty breathing. Call ahead before going to the doctor’s office, clinic or emergency room.
• Follow instructions from your health care provider and local health department.
