Island-born businessman Tilman Fertitta and family have donated $1 million to help employees of Landry's and their families who are struggling financially through the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced Tuesday.
Many of those employees have lost income as a result of Landry's concepts closing or experiencing reduced business during the pandemic. Any Landry's employee can apply for relief from the fund, the company said.
"Our employees are our most important resource," Fertitta, chairman and CEO of Landry's Inc. said in a statement. "COVID-19 has taken a particularly harsh toll on all aspects of the hospitality industry where we are heavily invested. It is our hope this fund will provide some much-needed relief for our valued employees."
Landry's has substantial operations in Galveston and Kemah. Information about how many employees work in Galveston County wasn't immediately available. But Landry's employs about 10,000 people in the Houston and Galveston areas altogether, company representatives said.
Fertitta last month said he had temporarily laid off about 40,000 workers at his casino, hotel, restaurant and entertainment venues to limit the economic damage caused by government-imposed shutdowns related to COVID-19.
Fertitta earlier this month made headlines as he sought to borrow operating capital to keep his casino and restaurant empire afloat through the end of the year if the COVID-19 shutdown drags on. He was offering “potential lenders an interest rate of at least 15 percent to participate in a new $250 million loan for his Golden Nugget casinos and hundreds of restaurants under the Landry’s Inc. umbrellas,” news agency Bloomberg reported.
“The company has already drawn $300 million of existing credit lines in full, and Fertitta is injecting $50 million of his own cash into the business, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the details are confidential,” Bloomberg reported.
Landry’s restaurants include Saltgrass Steak House, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Morton’s The Steakhouse, McCormick & Schmick’s, Mastro’s Restaurants and Rainforest Cafe, to name a few.
Landry’s also operates luxury hotels, including the San Luis Resort in Galveston, and entertainment complexes Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk. Fertitta’s holdings also include the NBA’s Houston Rockets and five Golden Nugget casinos across the country.
Fertitta in 1986 gained controlling interests in a seafood restaurant called Landry’s and another called Willie G’s Seafood & Steaks and grew the company through shrewd acquisitions — buying when a bargain presented itself.
Also during the crisis, Landry’s employees can receive one free meal a day, seven days a week from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the former Willie G’s location at 1605 Post Oak Blvd. Landry's also has extended the offer to first responders including fire, police, paramedics and EMT, representatives said.
First responders must arrive in uniform or show their badge/identification to receive a meal, representatives said.
(1) comment
Awwww - that's sweet. $1,000,000 divided by 40,000 laid off workers = basically, dinner for two. I'd guess that those 40,000 workers are losing something like $20M each week.
