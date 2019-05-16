SANTA FE
Numerous events are schedule Saturday to mark the anniversary of a deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.
• 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — “It Takes a Tribe” kickball tournament with faculty, students and alumni at Runge Park, 4605 Peck Ave
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Memorial motorcycle ride along state Highway 6, riders gather at the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park
• 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Display entries for the National Crime Victim Rights Week art contest, comfort dogs, craft activities, Living Tree of Hope and Memory Lantern, Jack Brooks Park
• 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Food from United Way Mainland Marathon Cookers and Red Cross Canteen, Jack Brooks Park
• 7 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. — Proclamation by Mayor Jason Tabor and a candlelight vigil, Jack Brooks Park
• 7:25 — 7:45 p.m. — Candle-lighting and benediction, Jack Brooks Park
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.