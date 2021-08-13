GALVESTON
Joining others around the state, Galveston Independent School District announced Friday it would require masks for all students and staff when the academic year begins Aug. 23.
The move stems from growing concern for staff and student health among district leaders as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise countywide, officials said.
The school district previously had said it would encourage, but not attempt to require, masking, after Gov. Greg Abbott in May banned local governments and school districts from mandating masks or vaccinations.
Superintendent Jerry Gibson emphasized the mask requirement in Galveston schools was not an attempt to stand against the governor or make any political statements.
"It's not about defying an order from the governor or going against any mandate," Gibson said. "This is about the health and safety of our students and staff.
"Our top priority is to protect our children and our employees and that is why we will require masks in Galveston ISD when school begins."
Galveston is the first district in the county to make such a requirement for the 2021 to 2022 academic year.
Texas City Independent School District issued a statement Friday morning it would only strongly encourage masking. Clear Creek Independent School District, which straddles both Harris and Galveston counties, also announced Friday morning it would continue to strongly encourage masking, despite an order from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo mandating masks in the county's schools.
"In a school district located in two counties, governed by an independent school board of trustees, and required to follow the laws of the state of Texas and rules of the Texas Education Agency, Clear Creek ISD will continue to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which prohibits a school district from mandating face coverings be worn indoors," Superintendent Eric Williams said in a statement.
Williams strongly recommended masking.
Over the past week, large districts including districts in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston, and some small districts across Texas, have announced mask mandates despite Abbott's orders.
Bexar and Harris county officials also sued Abbott over his order banning mask mandates.
Some Galveston County districts already have resumed classes for the academic year. Galveston schools resume Aug. 23.
"As the school year continues, we will have conversations with local health officials to determine any future course of action or adjustments to our health and safety practices," Gibson said.
Galveston's decision came two days after community members started a petition requesting the district require masks. As of Friday morning, the online petition had more than 400 signatures.
Thank you GISD for prioritizing the health and safety of our children. Many parents support you in this brave decision!
My personal unprofessional opinion, although backed by an actual family medical professional, is that just about WHATEVER gets the kids back into an actual classroom setting is worth it and less likely to cause any meaningful harm than social isolation and remote control learning is, at school children ages.
Putting them in a climate control bubble or SCBA but at least able to be near each other and ask questions in person vs disembodied voice commo and life-via-keyboard would be a significant improvement.
Our kids have been done a tremendous disservice and many will suffer long term for what will ultimately prove, I believe, to have been about 90% politics...give or take....
And there are private schools available. Some require masking., others do not. And there are those who home school.
Not an argument, just a personal observation:
I'm sure no genius with only a 135 IQ and I have zero teaching training beyond that done for an oil refinery or emergency response, and with those realities I suspect that had I home schooled my daughter she'd never have achieved the level of academic excellence Pre-K through end of medical Chief Residency that she did. Fortunately, she had great teachers and professors, with a couple of exceptions, the whole time...some 27 years ...
Not speaking for my wife, as she's a lot smarter than I am and results would likely have varied.
Home schooling is just not something that everyone can do, educationally or just from jobs related issues, so is only an alternative where an equivalent outcome is, I suspect in most cases, not expected or must be accepted...exceptions, of course, as they always do, exist....and it also discounts the learning opportunities associated with peer influence and exposure (recognizing, it also removes most bad apple exposure...).
Ergo, it's an option, but a limited one if max achievement is wanted....
Also, Thank the Good Lord, I could afford private school if I had to start all over, but unless we get to spend our education dollars where they do the most good based on where we're at, that, too, is out of many people's reach....
How much better for parents with a clue to rise up and celebrate and whenever possible reward good teaching and give a Big Dose of Hel_ to the one's who think teaching the kids socialist garbage and anti-Americanism and to hate and distrust each other based on color is a good thing.
ps: All hate mail will, as always, get my usual level of attention to such internet stuff...
