Galveston native and longtime baseball coach Frank Giusti Sr. died of natural causes Wednesday in Galveston. He was 94.
Giusti, who was a 1947 graduate of Ball High School, went straight to the baseball major leagues after graduation and shortly afterward was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea, said his son, Joe Giusti, Galveston County Commissioner for Precinct 2.
“My father loved the game of baseball,” Joe Giusti said. “Even while serving our country, he played the game he loved as a form of entertainment for the troops. They even won the championship game in Japan.”
Upon returning to Galveston, Giusti coached for island Little League teams, O’Connell High School and at Galveston College for more than 40 years. He retired from Galveston College in 2012.
Giusti also was a business owner for a short while, and worked for Quality Beverage and Malloy & Sons Funeral Home as well, Joe Giusti said.
“My dad loved working at the funeral home as it gave him an opportunity to see all of his friends — one way or another, he would always jokingly say,” Joe Giusti said. “His impact as a father figure also will be cherished. Our table was always welcome to players and our friends who maybe didn’t have the best home life. He was a friend to many and will be missed.
“He really was ‘Mr. Galveston’ in every sense of the term. But the most important part of his life was his faith and his belief in God.”
Giusti is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 67 years; three sons, Frank Jr. “Duke,” Joe, and Jeff; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 5 p.m. followed by a rosary service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. April 28 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway in Galveston.
The funeral procession will be at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 7801 Interstate 45 S. in Dickinson.
