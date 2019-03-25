LEAGUE CITY
A mobile home on Lewis Street was completely destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The fire occurred in the 1000 block of Lewis Street just before 1 p.m., League City Fire Department Chief Gary Warren said.
The mobile home was occupied, but no one was inside at the time, and no one was injured in the blaze. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the trailer was completely engulfed, and flames were coming out of the windows, Warren said.
League City initially called for help from the Webster, Dickinson and Kemah fire departments, but was able to knock down the fire before those departments arrived, Warren said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.