DICKINSON
City officials are encouraging residents to sign up for the city's notification system, DickinsonCONNECT.
By signing up for the system, residents can choose to get important information through phone call, notifications, texts and email, officials said.
The system is used to notify residents about important developments such as extreme weather, extended utility outages, streets closures and other public concern issues, officials said.
Residents who want to register for the free system can go to www.ci.dickinson.tx.us/547/DickinsonCONNECT.
— Connor Behrens
