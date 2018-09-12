Update, 8:51 a.m.
The City of League City asked drivers to avoid the some roads earlier this morning because of high water.
The closed roads include:
- Interstate 45 southbound feeder exit ramp for state Highway 96
- League City Parkway at Hobbs
- the 2500 block of I-45 southbound feeder
- the 2100 block of I-45 northbound feeder
- the 1000 block of I-45 northbound feeder
Original Story
Most of Galveston County is under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The warning area includes League City, Bacliff, Dickinson, Hitchcock, Texas City, La Marque and Tiki Island.
The weather service advised people against driving or walking through flood waters and to seek higher ground if necessary.
The flash flood warning area includes more that 373,000 people, 99 schools and 8 hospitals, according to the weather service.
There were no immediate reports of dangerous flooding the area as of 8:45 a.m.. A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
It's the second time in two days the county has been under a flash flood warning. More rain is expected throughout the day and the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.