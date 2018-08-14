A.R. "Babe" Schwartz will be buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin in September, his relatives said.
The funeral is planned for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in Austin.
Relatives haven't announced other reception and memorial plans, but might in the future, they said.
Schwartz represented Galveston in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate in the 1960s and '70s. He died Aug. 10. He was 92.
All former members of the state legislature are eligible for burial in the state cemetery.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.