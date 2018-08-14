Park Board proposes naming Seawall beach after Schwartz

The Park Board has proposed naming the 15 blocks of new beach west of 61st Street after A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, who represented Galveston in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate from 1955 to 1981.

A.R. "Babe" Schwartz will be buried in the Texas State Cemetery in Austin in September, his relatives said.

The funeral is planned for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 in Austin.

Relatives haven't announced other reception and memorial plans, but might in the future, they said.

Schwartz represented Galveston in the Texas House of Representatives and Senate in the 1960s and '70s. He died Aug. 10. He was 92.

All former members of the state legislature are eligible for burial in the state cemetery.

