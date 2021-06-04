BACLIFF
Residents of at least three homes had to be evacuated Friday afternoon because of high water in Bacliff, officials said.
Heavy rains along state Highway 146, Grand Avenue and FM 646 filled streets and submerged several cars, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
If rain continues, fire and rescue crews might need to help more residents from their homes, Trochesset said.
Continued rain is forecast for the next few days.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.