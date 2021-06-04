Bacliff Flooding

Molli Lyssy walks through floodwaters on Bacliff Drive during a rainstorm in Bacliff on Friday, June 4, 2021.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

BACLIFF

Residents of at least three homes had to be evacuated Friday afternoon because of high water in Bacliff, officials said.

Heavy rains along state Highway 146, Grand Avenue and FM 646 filled streets and submerged several cars, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

If rain continues, fire and rescue crews might need to help more residents from their homes, Trochesset said.

Continued rain is forecast for the next few days. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

