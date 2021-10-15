Monday marks the first day people can vote in the Nov. 2 election. The election includes statewide constitutional amendments and a number of local elections.
WHEN TO VOTE
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 to Oct. 22
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 to Oct. 29
WHERE TO VOTE
• Galveston County Justice Center, First Floor Vending Area
600 59th St., Galveston
• Seaside Church
16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building
2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
• La Marque Community Room
1109 B Bayou Road, La Marque
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Nessler Community Center (Surf Room)
2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City
• Santa Fe City Hall
12002 Highway 6, Santa Fe
• West County Building (Council Chambers)
11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Dickinson Community Center
2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Kemah Community Center
800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• Galveston County Courthouse
722 Moody Ave., Galveston
• North County Annex
174 Calder Road, League City
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church
6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• Bacliff Fire Department
600 Grand St., Bacliff
• Friendswood ISD Annex Gym
402 Laurel Drive, Friendswood
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT
Constitutional Amendment Election
State of Texas Proposition 1
The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 2
The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 3
The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 4
“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 5
“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 6
“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 7
The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
For
Against
State of Texas Proposition 8
The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
For
Against
Galveston ISD Board of Trustees
District Trustee 1A
Terri Burchfield
Elizabeth Beeton
Kelly Hejtmancik
High Island ISD Bond Election
High Island ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $8,585,000.00 bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school facilities in the district and the purchase of school buses/ transportation vehicles, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Santa Fe ISD Bond Election
Santa Fe ISD Proposition A
The issuance of $110,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to section 45.003, Texas Education Code.
For
Against
City of Santa Fe City Officers Election
City Council Place 1
Brandon Noto
Dana Marks
City of Dickinson special election of member of council
Council Members Position No.1
Charles James Marcus Jr.
Kevin Edmonds
Fred L. Linton
Johnnie Simpson Jr.
