Monday marks the first day people can vote in the Nov. 2 election. The election includes statewide constitutional amendments and a number of local elections.

WHEN TO VOTE

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 18 to Oct. 22

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 to Oct. 29

WHERE TO VOTE

• Galveston County Justice Center, First Floor Vending Area

600 59th St., Galveston

• Seaside Church

16534 Termini San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building

2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista

• La Marque Community Room

1109 B Bayou Road, La Marque

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Nessler Community Center (Surf Room)

2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City

• Santa Fe City Hall

12002 Highway 6, Santa Fe

• West County Building (Council Chambers)

11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Dickinson Community Center

2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• Kemah Community Center

800 Harris Ave., Kemah

• Galveston County Courthouse

722 Moody Ave., Galveston

• North County Annex

174 Calder Road, League City

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church

6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• Bacliff Fire Department

600 Grand St., Bacliff

• Friendswood ISD Annex Gym

402 Laurel Drive, Friendswood

WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT

Constitutional Amendment Election

State of Texas Proposition 1

The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 2

The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 3

The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 4

“The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 5

“The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 6

“The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 7

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

For

Against

State of Texas Proposition 8

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

For

Against

Galveston ISD Board of Trustees

District Trustee 1A

Terri Burchfield

Elizabeth Beeton

Kelly Hejtmancik

High Island ISD Bond Election

High Island ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $8,585,000.00 bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school facilities in the district and the purchase of school buses/ transportation vehicles, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Santa Fe ISD Bond Election

Santa Fe ISD Proposition A

The issuance of $110,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition, rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and equipment of school buildings in the district, the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the purchase of new school buses, and levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to section 45.003, Texas Education Code.

For

Against

City of Santa Fe City Officers Election

City Council Place 1

Brandon Noto

Dana Marks

City of Dickinson special election of member of council

Council Members Position No.1

Charles James Marcus Jr.

Kevin Edmonds

Fred L. Linton

Johnnie Simpson Jr.

