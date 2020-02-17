Tuesday is the first day of early voting in the March 3 Texas primary elections. Early voting locations will be open on the following dates and time:
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 21
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22
From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., from Monday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 28
Early voting locations
• Galveston County Justice Center, Room 2100, 600 59th St., Galveston
• Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St., Galveston
• Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Seaside Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• Scott Building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, Galveston
• MUD 12 Building, 2929 state Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou Vista
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Santa Fe Independent School District Museum, 13304 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• La Marque Community Room, 1109 B Bayou Road, La Marque
• Nessler Center, 2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City
• Mid-County Building, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City
• IBC Bank, 2301 FM 646 W., Dickinson
• Dickinson Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Bacliff Volunteer Fire Department, 600 Grand Ave., Bacliff
• Kemah Community Center, 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
• San Leon Volunteer Fire Department, 337 12th St., San Leon
• League City Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St., League City
• The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd., League City
• North County Annex, 174 Calder Road, League City
• Friendswood ISD Administration Building, 402 Laurel Drive, Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.