GALVESTON
The June killing of a Honduran teenager in Galveston was committed by three MS-13 gang members, police alleged Thursday.
The announcement added more details about the June 7 death of Christian Hernandez Funes Escobar.
Escobar's death was not announced publicly until last month, when one man, Luis Ernesto Carbajal Peraza, was indicted for murder and charged with killing Escobar.
Another man, Cristian Rene Chavez-Chavez, was indicted for tampering with a human corpse.
This week, a Galveston County grand jury handed up more charges against both men. Chavez-Chavez was indicted for murder, and Carbajal Peraza was indicted Tuesday for tampering with a human corpse. Both men were still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday
A third man was also indicted his week. Jairo Licona-Cardenas, 21, of Houston was charged with murder. He was being held in the Harris County Jail on Thursday.
Escobar was strangled on the east end of Seawall Boulevard near Boddecker Road, according to police. After the was killed, his body was driven back up to Houston, and buried in a "clandestine grave" in a wooded area near West Fuqua Street in Houston, police said
Escobar's body was found on Aug. 1. Police did not say how they connected his death to the three men or to Galveston.
The details about the Galveston killing were released after Houston authorities announced the arrest of 11 MS-13 gang members in connection with five murders that happened since June.
Houston-area police departments have arrested more than 20 other MS-13 gang members since June, officials said in a news conference Wednesday.
The Harris County District Attorney's Office is seeking charges against as many as 50 people accused of gang membership in connection to a murder in Missouri City.
MS-13 is a particularly violent gang operating in cities around the country, law enforcement officers said.
Crimes associated with the gang have been used by President Donald Trump as an argument for increasing deportations and enforcing stricter immigration policies.
Experts estimate that there are about 10,000 MS-13 gang members in the United States. At Wednesday's press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo estimated there were about 400 MS-13 gang members in Houston, and 800 in the Texas Gulf Coast region.
MS-13's first gangs were founded in immigrant neighborhoods in Los Angeles in the 1980s. The group later spread across the United State and into Central America.
The gang is loosely organized, with no single leader, and is a "small, part-time role player in international criminal schemes," according to a report released this year by the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies at American University.
Galveston officials credited the arrest in the local killing to the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of hours of investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.