East End Grass Fire

Flames and smoke spread across a section of land near Boddeker Road on Galveston’s East End Saturday, July 16, 2022.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

A small brush fire broke out in near the East End Lagoon Saturday afternoon after a car caught fire on Boddeker Road, officials said. 

The fire produced a large flame and smoke, but no injuries were reported or structures were reported damaged, officials said. 

The Galveston Fire Department had the fire contained by about 3:30 p.m.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol blocked off the Boddeker Road entrance to East Beach while firefighters worked to put out the fire. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

