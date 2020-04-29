LEAGUE CITY
A virtual meeting of League City’s newly formed emergency turnaround task force Tuesday afternoon was hijacked by a possible saboteur, forcing the meeting to end before the task force could put final touches on its action plan.
“We got Zoom bombed right in the middle of our meeting,” task force Chairman David Johnson said during a presentation to the League City council on Tuesday evening. “Unfortunately, we had to have an abrupt closure.”
The task force’s meeting, which began 2 p.m. Tuesday and was conducted using the Zoom teleconferencing app, was disrupted about an hour into it by a call blaring loud music and sending hyperlinks via Zoom’s chat function, League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne, who attended the virtual meeting, said.
“It was like we got hacked,” Greer Osborne said. “This is a concern when we host virtual meetings like this via Zoom. When we give out the link and the phone number, anybody can call up. So, there are folks out there now who are scamming and hacking and trying to send those links and essentially disrupt public meetings.
“I can’t say specifically what this person or people were trying to do, but we had to end the meeting because there was obviously somebody in the chat function typing in links and doing different things to try to get people to click on things, and there was music,” Greer Osborne added.
The next meeting of the League City emergency turnaround task force has not been posted as of press time Wednesday.
During his presentation to the city council, Johnson laid out a general framework for how the task force hopes to aid local businesses and individuals who are struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The three primary pillars of the framework are having businesses and organizations ready to reopen, having residents being supportive of one another, and having the community as a whole being compassionate, Johnson said.
Helping ensure employee safety and overall sanitation of businesses and having businesses display signage outlining procedures for their customers will be key in strategic reopenings, Johnson said.
Making sure residents are aware of the different situation the community finds itself in and shopping locally will be major parts of developing supportive citizens, Johnson said.
“We’re all in this together, so we need to take the time to learn, as a citizen, what is expected,” Johnson said. “We then need to honor the expectation of the business or organization that we’re about to go into.
“We need to be shopping in League City,” Johnson added. “There’s nothing down the road, up the highway, on the water down south or up in the big city that you can’t get right here in League City.”
Identifying methodologies for the vulnerable population of League City will be vital to having a compassionate community, Johnson said.
