Early Voting: Dates, Times, Places Nov. 3 General Election

Early Voting Information, Nov. 3 General Election

Dates and Times

Oct. 13 – 16: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Oct. 23: 8:00 a.m. – 5: p.m.

Oct. 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 25: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 26 – Oct. 30: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Polling Places

Registered eligible voters can cast ballots at any of these polling places.

• Bacliff

Volunteer Fire Department, 600 Grand Ave.

• Bolivar Peninsula

Joe Faggard Community Center, 1750 state Highway 87, Port Bolivar

High Island ISD gym building, foyer, 2113 Sixth St., High Island

• Clear Lake Shores

Clubhouse, 1006 S. Shore Drive

• Dickinson

Community Center, 2714 state Highway 3

IBC Bank, conference room, 2301 FM 646 W.

• Hitchcock

MUD 12 Building, second floor, 2929 state Highway 6

Hitchcock City Hall, 7423 state Highway 6

Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, foyer, 6333 state Highway 6

• Friendswood

Old junior high school, Administration Building, 402 Laurel Drive

Jacob White Building, 2000 W. Parkwood Ave.

Friendswood First Baptist Church, gymnasium, 202 E. Heritage Drive

• Galveston Island

Galveston County Justice Center (first floor vending area), 600 59th St.

Moody Methodist Church Welcome Center, 2803 53rd St.

Galveston County Courthouse, 722 21st St.

Galveston ISD Administration Building, board chambers, 3904 Ave. T

Baptist Church, 16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• Kemah

Community Center, 800 Harris St.

• La Marque

Community Room, 1109 Bayou Road, Suite B

• League City

Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St.

North County Building, Room 142, 174 Calder Road

League City Recreation Room, 450 W. Walker St.

College of the Mainland North Campus, 200 Parker Court

Blue Building, 144 Park Ave., Suite 200

Public Works Operation Center, 1701 W. League City Parkway

The Watershed, 1751 E. League City Parkway

• Santa Fe

West County Building, 11730 state Highway 6

Santa Fe ISD Museum, 13304 state Highway 6

• Texas City

Carver Community Center, 6415 Park Ave.

College of the Mainland, 1200 Amburn Road

Nessler Center, Wings of Heritage Room, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription