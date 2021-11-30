FRIENDSWOOD

Students at Clear Brook High School have been evacuated because of a bomb threat, Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman of the Clear Creek Independent School District, said.

The school received an anonymous phone call at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday about a bomb threat to the 2,200-student campus at 4607 FM 2351, Polsen said.

The campus was immediately evacuated, and as of 10:50 a.m., all students and staff were outside the building and accounted for, Polsen said.

Bomb-sniffing dogs are going through the campus.

As of this morning, the school wasn't checking out students and asked parents not to come to pick up their children, Polsen said.

Friendswood police and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are on scene, she said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription