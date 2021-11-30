Clear Brook High School evacuated for bomb threat By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 30, 2021 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FRIENDSWOODStudents at Clear Brook High School have been evacuated because of a bomb threat, Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman of the Clear Creek Independent School District, said.The school received an anonymous phone call at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday about a bomb threat to the 2,200-student campus at 4607 FM 2351, Polsen said.The campus was immediately evacuated, and as of 10:50 a.m., all students and staff were outside the building and accounted for, Polsen said. Bomb-sniffing dogs are going through the campus.As of this morning, the school wasn't checking out students and asked parents not to come to pick up their children, Polsen said.Friendswood police and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office are on scene, she said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elaina Polsen Student Brook High School School Bomb Threat Sniffing Locations Friendswood League City Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFamily matters: Off-island exodus poses economic, cultural test for GalvestonTourism's double-edged sword: Galveston's major industry may also create affordability issuesOne arrested after Texas City chase, crashMethodist hospital to expand in League City; old diner building rumored to be Galveston flyover casualtyHere's hoping my booster card becomes a relicGalveston's infamous lighted seawall crosswalks gone for goodWorker woes: Lack of affordable housing poses threat to island economyLongtime Daily News social columnist Frances Powell diesIn need of more cruise parking, Port of Galveston turns gaze to BMW siteLa Marque man charged with aggravated robbery in Galveston CollectionsThrough the RoofIn Focus: Jets 21, Texans 14In Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Houston 31, Memphis 13In Focus: Dickinson vs Atascocita High School FootballIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: Houston 67, Virginia 47In Focus: Clear Falls vs Dawson Bi-District Football CommentedDemocrats will pay for Biden's tyranny come November (117) Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (107) Beto O’Rourke should heed his own words on gun control (66) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (59) Texas consumers will pay for freeze fiasco for years to come (56) Trump is a loose cannon spewing lies over and over (46) It's employers' responsibility to protect employees (40) Residents call for resignation of Texas City school board member (37) Republican Party just needs to get over themselves (37) World races to contain new COVID threat, the omicron variant (37)
