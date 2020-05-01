LEAGUE CITY
A Galveston County Sheriff's Deputy shot and killed a man outside a League City convenient store on Thursday evening, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting happened after an employee called police about a suspicious person outside the store and said he feared he was about to be robbed, police officials said.
The shooting occurred about 9:30 p.m. outside a Texaco gas station at the intersection of FM 646 and Tuscan Lakes Boulevard. The intersection is at the border of League City and unincorporated Galveston County.
The sheriff's deputy was the first officer to arrive on the scene, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. He fired his weapon multiple times, Trochesset said.
The deputy reported the man raised a weapon as he ran from the store toward the deputy's car, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office was still working to positively identify the man on Friday morning.
The sheriff's office did not immediately release the name of the deputy involved in the shooting. He has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting, Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.