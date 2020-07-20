GALVESTON
At the mail box and the post office, it’s taking longer for some islanders to get their mail.
Recent national reports have said the COVID-19 pandemic could cause mail delays for people across the country as postal workers fall sick or quarantine and as U.S. Postal Service leadership limits worker overtime to cut costs.
Either because of the pandemic or for other reasons, delays are becoming apparent in Galveston, some residents say.
Lafitte’s Cove resident Belinda Strickland has experienced delayed mail delivery for a few weeks, she said.
Strickland orders many of her essential goods online, so she doesn’t have to go the store, she said. After the Fourth of July weekend, she started noticing her regular packages were delayed by about a week, she said.
The post office also was sending notices that no one was home, and they were unable to deliver the packages. Strickland works from home, she said.
“Some packages, I just never got,” Strickland said.
Before July, Strickland had never had issues with her mail delivery, she said.
The local branch of the U.S. Postal Service is aware of the delays and wait time in Galveston, spokesman Albert Ruiz said.
“We are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” Ruiz said.
On July 15, Postal Service officials announced people across the United States might notice some delays as the service cut overtime and reduced or eliminated late trips as part of cost-cutting efforts, The Associated Press reported.
The Postal Service has seen revenue losses in the past decade, and the pandemic has only exacerbated those issues, The Associated Press reported.
About 12,000 postal workers have fallen ill with the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press.
Local Postal Service representatives didn’t immediately respond to specific questions about staffing levels or overtime hours, but said it is developing a plan that will focus on efficiency.
“We are also developing a business plan to ensure that we will be financially stable and able to continue to provide reliable, affordable, safe and secure delivery of mail, packages and other communications,” Ruiz said.
Strickland thinks her delayed deliveries are the result of low staffing levels locally related to the pandemic, which she understands, she said.
But residents also have been complaining about longer-than-usual waits when they go to the post office.
Galveston resident Pam Bass waited in line for two hours and seven minutes last week at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway, she said.
“I was in disbelief,” Bass said.
She’d been at the post office earlier that week to pick up mail, so she knew the line was going to be long, Bass said. So she added a new tool to her pandemic preparedness kit.
“I took a stool, so I didn’t have to stand there,” she said.
