SANTA FE
A Sunday morning traffic stop ended with a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and injuring his girlfriend, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.
Jeremiah Park, 19, of Santa Fe, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff's office.
Santa Fe police stopped Park for speeding early Sunday morning, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
During the stop, the officers found a 17-year-old woman with a bullet-wound to her chest, he said.
The woman was taken to the Mainland Medical Center in Texas City. The Santa Fe Police Department notified the sheriff's office because the shooting happened in Algoa, in unincorporated Galveston County, Trochesset said.
The woman had been shot at a house on Willow Pond Drive, where she was with a group of teenagers drinking alcohol and playing with a .22-caliber rifle, the sheriff's office said.
During the investigation, deputies were told conflicting accounts about whether the shooting was intentional or accidental, Trochesset said.
The woman's injury was not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
Park was arrested and held on $20,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office. He was no longer listed in custody at the jail Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.