U. S. Representative District 14
(I) Randy Webe, Rep.
Mikal Williams, Dem.
Governor
(I) Greg Abbott, Rep.
Beto O'Rourke, Dem.
Mark Tippetts, Lib.
Delilah Barrios, Grn.
Lieutenant Governor
(I) Dan Patrick, Rep.
Mike Collier, Dem.
Shanna Steele, Lib.
Attorney General
(I) Ken Paxton, Rep.
Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Dem.
Mark Ash, Lib.
Comptroller of Public Accounts
(I) Glenn Hegar, Rep.
Janet T. Dudding, Dem.
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza, Lib.
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Dawn Buckingham, Rep.
Jay Kleberg, Dem.
Alfred Molison Jr., Grn.
Commissioner of Agriculture
(I) Sid Miller, Rep.
Susan Hays, Dem.
Railroad Commissioner
(I) Wayne Christian, Rep.
Luke Warford, Dem.
Jaime Andres Diez, Lib.
Hunter Wayne Crow, Grn.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
(I) Debra Lehrmann, Rep.
Erin A. Nowell, Dem.
Thomas Edward Oxford, Lib.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
(I) Rebeca Huddle, Rep.
Amanda Reichek, Dem.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
(I) Evan Young, Rep.
Julia Maldonado, Dem.
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
(I) Scott Walker, Rep.
Dana Huffman, Dem.
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
(I) Jesse F. McClure III , Rep.
Robert Johnson , Dem.
Member, State Board of Education, District 7
Julie Pickren, Rep.
Dan Hochman, Dem.
Alan Pyeatt, Lib.
Member, State Board of Education, District 8
(I) Audrey Young, Rep.
Rhett Rosenquest Smith, Lib.
State Senator, District 4
(I) Brandon Creighton, Rep.
Misty Bishop , Dem.
State Representative, District 23
Terri Leo-Wilson, Rep.
Keith G. Henry, Dem.
State Representative, District 24
(I) Greg Bonnen, Rep.
Michael J. Creedon, Dem.
Ryan L. McCamy, Lib.
Chief Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District
Terry Adams, Rep.
Julie Countiss, Dem.
Ted Wood, Ind.
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 4
April Farris, Rep.
Mike Engelhart, Dem.
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 2
(I) Kevin Jewell, Rep.
Cherí C. Thomas, Dem.
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9
(I) Randy Wilson, Rep.
William Demond, Dem.
District Judge, 122nd Judicial District
Jeth Jones, Rep.
Kristie Walsdorf, Dem.
Galveston County Criminal District Attorney
(I) Jack Roady, Rep.
Rachel Dragony, Dem.
County Judge
(I) Mark Henry, Rep.
William H. King III, Dem.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Larry Davis, Rep.
(I) Billy A. Williams Jr., Dem.
Galveston ISD Single Member Board of Trustees
GISD Single Member District Trustee 7G
Ken Jencks
(I) Mindy Lakin
High Island Independent School District
High Island ISD Board of Trustees Position 1
(I) Bennie Barrow
High Island ISD Board of Trustees Position 2
Annette Dailey
Sabrina Bobino
High Island ISD Board of Trustees Position 6
(I) Karen Faggard
Tony Perea
High Island ISD Board of Trustees Position 7
Buffy Diebel
High Island ISD Proposition A
Authorizing the board of trustees of High Island Independent School District to purchase attendance credit from the state with local tax revenues.
Texas City Independent School District
Proposition A
The issuance of $131,110,000 of bonds for school facilities (including a new La Marque High School, a new Early Childhood Center, a new Ag barn, a new Stem/Robotics center, renovations and expansion to Texas City High School (Fine Arts and Career tech), and district-wide safety and security upgrades.
Proposition B
The issuance of $27,490,000 of bonds for district stadiums (including renovations and additions to the Texas City High School stadium and a new La Marque High School stadium.
City of League City General-Special Election
Mayor
Nick Long
Council Position 1
(I) Andy Mann
Council Position 2
Tommy Cones
Billy Fregia
Council Position 3 (Unexpired
Term)
Vote for none or one
Tom Crews
Chris Dodson
Brian Hanby
Council Position 6
(I) Chad Tressler
Council Position 7
Vote for none or one
Larissa Ramirez
Sean Saunders
Ange Mertens
City of La Marque
Mayor Recall
Removal of Keith Bell from the office of mayor by recall
City of Kemah Municipal Management District No. 1
Proposition A
The issuance of $138,390,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer and drainage and storm sewer systems.
Proposition B
The issuance of $138,390,000 bonds for refunding water, sanitary sewer and drainage and storm sewer systems bonds of the district.
Proposition C
The issuance of $32,155,000 bonds for
Recreational facilities.
Proposition D
The issuance of $32,155,000 bonds for refunding recreational facilities bonds.
Proposition E
The issuance of $54,175,000 bonds for roads.
Proposition F
The issuance of $54,175,000 bonds for refunding road bonds.
Proposition G
An operation and maintenance tax for facilities authorized by article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed $1.50 per $100 valuation of taxable property.
Proposition H
An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by Article III, Section 52, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed 25 center per one hundred $100 valuation of taxable property
Galveston County Fresh Water Supply District No. 6
Proposition A
Amend a fire protection plan and mandatory fee to finance and contract for firefighting and emergency medical response services for the district from an amount currently not to exceed $17.50 a month per equivalent connection to an amount not to exceed $45 per month per equivalent connection.
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 82
Proposition A
Confirmation of the creation of Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 82
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 82, Directors for the district
Vote for five
Alexander Calvo
Kimberly Dawn Canning
Joseph Ferro
Suzanne Huebinger
Shari Tuckwell
Proposition B
The issuance of $262,500,000 bonds for water, sanitary sewer and drainage and storm sewer systems.
Proposition C
The issuance of $52,500,000 refunding bonds for water, sanitary sewer and drainage and storm sewer systems.
Proposition D
The issuance of $179,000,000 bonds for recreational facilities.
Proposition E
The issuance of $35,800,000 refunding bonds for recreational facilities.
Proposition F
The issuance of $149,500,000 bonds for roads.
Proposition G
The issuance of $29,900,000 refunding bonds for roads.
Proposition H
An operation and maintenance tax for conservation and reclamation facilities authorized by article XVI, Section 59, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed $1.50 per $100 valuation of taxable property.
Proposition I
An operation and maintenance tax for road facilities authorized by
Article III, Section 52, of the Texas Constitution, not to exceed 25 cents per $100 valuation of taxable property.
