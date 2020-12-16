LEAGUE CITY

After a six-week battle with COVID-19, Mayor Pat Hallisey tested negative for the virus Wednesday and was released to his home, city officials said.

Hallisey was discharged from Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston on his 71st birthday, the city said in written statement.

Hallisey had tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16 and was admitted to the hospital a few days later. In late November, he was transferred to an intensive care unit.

Hallisey had attended a council meeting Nov. 10, a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 and an event at the College of the Mainland’s League City campus Nov. 12.

Hallisey thanked the doctors and nurses for their care, and was then driven home by his wife, Janice, who also tested positive for the virus but has recovered and tested negative.

In October 2017, Hallisey, who is diabetic, had a heart attack before a city council meeting. In the touch-and-go days that followed, doctors amputated his left leg.

Hallisey is expected to continue to recover at home before the next League City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 12, the city said.