Galveston County Fair & Rodeo President Paul Tibaldo died Friday. He was 62.
Tibaldo, who had been battling illnesses and recently was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, served as president of the county organization for 20 years.
“The outpouring of support from the community, surrounding school districts, and statewide fair associations has been overwhelming,” said Barbara Magana Robertson, Galveston County Fair & Rodeo spokeswoman.
“We know that Paul has impacted many, but this is a true testament to who this man was and how he lived his life. He was a giant of a man who lived his life by giving back, being kind and leading with care.”
Along with his commitment to the fair, Tibaldo could be seen each year exhibiting animals, developing the fairgrounds, participating as an auction buyer and watching his family take on the traditions he learned as a lifelong participant at the fair and rodeo as well, Robertson said.
“Once his own four children began to show, Paul stepped up and volunteered as a Four-H Club leader, continued to volunteer on all livestock committees, and was a relentless active fair member,” Robertson said. “It was a tradition for Paul; it was in his blood.”
Through his 43-year relationship with the fair, Tibaldo served as superintendent, vice president and as the longest-serving president of the organization, Robertson said.
“The best way to honor his memory is to take time to be kind through serving your church, your community, and each other,” said his family in a prepared statement.
Tibaldo leaves behind his wife, Claudia; children, Danelle, Mikki, Nicholas and Joseph; and grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
(1) comment
Rest in peace, Paul. And may the Perpetual Light Shine Upon You.
