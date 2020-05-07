GALVESTON
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough and Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor were among a group of more than 100 Texas mayors who Thursday urged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to set up a funding system to get federal COVID-19 aid to small Texas cities.
The letter urges Abbott to release guidelines about how the state intends to distribute $11.24 billion Texas received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was signed into law on March 27.
Money from the fund is distributed in different ways, depending on the size of a city. Cities with populations greater than 500,000 receive direct allocations from the state pot. Smaller cities must wait for the state government to devise a system to distribute the money.
The letter indicates Abbott’s office has started drafting a plan for funds to smaller cities, but that it hasn’t yet been completed.
“Cities are now in the midst of preparing budgets, and barring CRF information, cities are left with making tough budgetary decisions that affect their entire communities and organizations,” the letter stated.
Also unclear is whether cities should be planning to ask the state, or their county leadership, for the financial assistance, the letter said.
The letter is signed by 111 Texas mayors, including Yarbrough, Tabor and Jamaica Beach Mayor Steve Spicer. It’s also signed by the leaders of some of Texas’ largest cities, including Mayor Steve Adler of Austin and Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio.
“Every city that was over 500,000 strong received $150 million,” Santa Fe City Manager Glen Adams said. “Every other city has to go to the state of Texas to get the money that the federal government gave to the state to support all of the disaster- and emergency-type requirements that are out there. The state has to create the venue through which that money can be distributed. That’s what we’re asking for.”
Small cities such as Santa Fe and Galveston have so far not seen any of the federal money or a plan about how the money will be distributed.
“We’re self-funding everything right now,” Tabor said.
In Santa Fe, the federal funding is important because the city has racked up expenses on things such as overtime, Adams said. The city has had to call in staff to do extra cleaning or to fill in on shifts when city employees are quarantined because of potential exposure to COVID-19, Adams said.
The distribution of the COVID-19 money will be similar to the way cities get federal funds after a disaster such as a hurricane, Yarbrough said. Galveston is familiar with that process, he said. It’s important that local leaders know soon what kind of things they can expect funding for, however, he said.
“We’re asking for clarification and guidelines on how you can apply and what it can be used for and some of the policy behind it,” Yarbrough said. “We definitely want to get into position to apply for it.”
The letter was sent to Abbott and Texas’ congressional delegation on the same day Abbott traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with President Donald Trump. Trump lauded Abbott’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, but the topic of local funding to Texas cities did not come up, according to a transcript of their meeting.
